Tarrant County Public Health offering free COVID-19 testing

Published on August 04, 2021

Tarrant County Public Health has begun offering free COVID-19 testing at locations across the county to help identify cases and help patients receive early care to reduce the growing community spread threat.

The free COVID-19 testing sites will operate on a rotating schedule throughout Tarrant County.

If a Tarrant County resident feels they have been exposed to COVID-19 or feel sick, it is important to get tested.

“Testing remains an important tool in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. “The county’s testing is free and easily accessible, so there is no reason not to get tested if you suspect you may have COVID-19.”

Tarrant County is currently at the High Community Spread Level, meaning that more than 100 cases per 100,000 have been found in the past seven days.

Previously the Texas Division of Emergency Management had operated testing sites across Tarrant County but reduced their operations due to slowing demand and closed their last sites in June.

These COVID-19 testing sites will remain open as needed. Additional sites and times may be added. COVID-19 testing information is posted online.

Testing locations

Monday, 8 a.m. to noon, Northeast Subcourthouse, 645 Grapevine Hwy., Hurst.

Tuesday, 8 a.m. to noon, Southwest Public Health Center, 6551 Granbury Road.

Tuesday, 1-5 p.m., Bagsby-Williams Public Health Center, 3212 Miller Ave.

Wednesday, 8 a.m.-noon, Northwest Public Health Center, 3800 Adam Grubb Road, Lake Worth.

Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon, Southeast Subcourthouse Arlington 700 E Abram St., Arlington.

Friday, 8 a.m.-noon, Mansfield Subcourthouse, 1100 E. Broad Street, Mansfield.

