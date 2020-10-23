49 F
Fort Worth
Friday, October 23, 2020
Tarrant County reports 1 COVID death on Friday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 1 COVID death on Friday

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health on Friday, Oct. 23 reported one COVID-19 death.
The deceased was a man from Fort Worth in his 60s who had underlying health conditions.
 
Tarrant County now has 713 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 50,328 people have recovered.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending more medical reinforcements to the El Paso area in response to a surge of coronavirus infections. The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management will provide more medical personnel and equipment this week.

El Paso County reported 3,750 new coronavirus infections this week, including 1,161 on Thursday. That number accounts for 17.5% of the 21,321 cases reported this week by the state’s 254 counties.

