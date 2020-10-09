Tarrant County Public Health reports five COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Tarrant County Public Health on Friday, Oct. 9 reports five COVID-19 deaths.

The deceased include a man in his 60s from Fort Worth, a woman in her 70s from Arlington, a man in his 80s from Fort Worth, a woman in her 80s from Arlington, and a man in his 90s from Fort Worth. All had underlying conditions.

Tarrant County now has 690 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 46,153 people have recovered.