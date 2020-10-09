79.8 F
Fort Worth
Friday, October 9, 2020
Health Care Tarrant County Public Health reports five COVID-19 deaths on Friday
Health Care

Tarrant County Public Health reports five COVID-19 deaths on Friday

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health on Friday, Oct. 9 reports five COVID-19 deaths.
The deceased include a man in his 60s from Fort Worth, a woman in her 70s from Arlington, a man in his 80s from Fort Worth, a woman in her 80s from Arlington, and a man in his 90s from Fort Worth. All had underlying conditions.
Tarrant County now has 690 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 46,153 people have recovered.

