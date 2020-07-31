87.9 F
Fort Worth
Friday, July 31, 2020
Tarrant County reported 18 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, a new daily high

By FWBP Staff
Tarrant County Public Health  on Friday, July 31 reported 18 COVID-19 deaths, a new daily high for the county.

The deceased include a man in his 80s from Hurst, a man in his 60s from Grand Prairie, a man in his 70s from Mansfield, a man in his 30s from Haltom City, a man in his 70s from Richland Hills, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, both from Azle, a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s from White Settlement, a man in his 80s from Lake Worth, a man in his 70s from Arlington; a woman in her 40s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 70s, all from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 381 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 14,397 people have recovered. The county reported 587 new cases on Friday.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday announced 188 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 6,681 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH also reported 107 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 3,588.

