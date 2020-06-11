Tarrant County reports 1 COVID-19 death on June 11

Tarrant County Public Health on June 11 reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased is a man in his 80s from Hurst with underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 190 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 2,938 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Wednesday announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 36 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The death reported today was a previously reported hospitalized male in his 60s who was a resident of Dallas, Texas.