Tarrant County reports 1 COVID-19 death on June 12

Tarrant County Public Health today reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased is a man in his 70s from Fort Worth with underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 191 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 3,052 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on June 11 announced 33 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,632 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 98 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.