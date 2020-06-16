Tarrant County reports 1 COVID-19 death

Tarrant County Public Health on June 16 reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased is a woman in her 70s from Crowley with no underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 198 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 3,299 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday, June 15 announced 36 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,772 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 6 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.