94.2 F
Fort Worth
Monday, July 20, 2020
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 1 COVID death on Monday

By FWBP Staff
Health care testing lab Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Other News

Government

Five COVID deaths reported on Sunday in Tarrant County

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday July 19 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 70s from White...
Read more
Health Care

Texas coronavirus cases include more than 80 infants

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A health official on the Texas Gulf Coast said 85 infants have tested positive for the coronavirus.Corpus Christi...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported five COVID-19 deaths.

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 20s from Arlington, a...
Read more
Government

Pilot COVID saliva test program avaliable to Tarrant County resident

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County residents can sign up to receive a free COVID-19 saliva test as part of a pilot program launching next week...
Read more
FWBP Staff

Tarrant County Public Health on Monday, July 20 reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased is a man in his 70s from Fort Worth with underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 299 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 10,644 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday announced 81 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 49 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,736.

Previous articleRIDE TV launches Fort Worth Week television marathon July 25-31
Next articleFood Hall at Crockett Row rebrands as Crockett Hall with revamped lineup, new management
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

FDA approves Quest COVID-19 test for ‘pooled’ sample use

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval to a new approach to coronavirus testing that combines test...
Read more
Government

GOP leaders, Trump to discuss virus aid as crisis deepens

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional CorrespondentWASHINGTON (AP) — Top Republicans in Congress were expecting to meet Monday with President Donald Trump on...
Read more
Government

Most young virus cases in Texas county diagnosed this month

AP News -
By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated PressHOUSTON (AP) — Most of the 85 young children in a South Texas county who are known...
Read more
Government

Five COVID deaths reported on Sunday in Tarrant County

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday July 19 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 70s from White...
Read more
Health Care

Texas coronavirus cases include more than 80 infants

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A health official on the Texas Gulf Coast said 85 infants have tested positive for the coronavirus.Corpus Christi...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX