Tarrant County reports 1 COVID death on Monday

Tarrant County Public Health on Monday, July 20 reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased is a man in his 70s from Fort Worth with underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 299 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 10,644 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday announced 81 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 49 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,736.