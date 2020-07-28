Tarrant County reports 1 COVID death on Tuesday

Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased is a man in his 70s from Arlington with underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 349 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 13,574 people have recovered. The county reported 576 new cases on Tuesday.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday announced two additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 51 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The deaths reported today include:

· A female in her 70s who was a resident of Lewisville

· A female in her 70s who was a resident of Corinth Rehabilitation Suites in Corinth