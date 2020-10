Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday, Oct. 11 reported reports one COVID-19 death.

The deceased was a woman from Fort Worth in her 70s. She had underlying conditions.



Tarrant County now has 693 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 46,691 people have recovered.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley will hold a media briefing on bars in the county at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.