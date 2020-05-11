Tarrant County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 50 new cases

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Monday, May 11 reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased is a man in his 90s from Keller with underlying health conditions. The county reported 50 new cases on Monday.



Tarrant County now has 104 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 806 people have recovered. On Sunday, Tarrant County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths on and also reported 485 new cases, 423 of those include cases from a Federal Prison in the county.The man who died on Sunday was an inmate at the FMC Fort Worth, an administrative facility that houses 1,463 male offenders. The facility has 619 confirmed cases among inmates and one case among the staff, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday announced 24 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 946 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 18 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.