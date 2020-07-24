Tarrant County reports 10 COVID deaths on Friday

Tarrant County Public Health on Friday, July 24 reported 10 COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two women in their 70s, and a man in his 50s, all from Arlington; a woman in her 80s from Azle, two women in their 60s and a woman in her 30s all from Fort Worth; and two women in their 90s and a woman in her 70s, all from Grapevine. All but one had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 329 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 11,710 people have recovered. The county reported 431 new cases on Friday.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday, July 23 announced 179 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 5,723 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 93 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 3,146.