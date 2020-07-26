Tarrant County reports 15 COVID deaths on Saturday, a new high

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, July 25 reported 15 COVID-19 deaths, a new high for the county. The deceased include a woman in her 80s, three men in their 80s, and two women in their 90s, all from Grapevine; a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s, both from Arlington; two men in their 80s, two women in their 50s, and a man in his 60s, all from Fort Worth, and two men in their 70s, both from Lake Worth. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 344 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 12,017 people have recovered. The county reported 584 new cases on Saturday.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Saturday announced two additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 49 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The deaths reported today include:

· A female over 80 who was a resident of Roanoke

· A male over 80 who was a resident of unincorporated Denton County

“Today’s report of two additional deaths from COVID-19 is tragic,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask that you keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

In Collin County, an 84-year-old Wylie man with an underlying health condition and COVID-19 died Wednesday evening at Founders Plaza Nursing and Rehab, according to a report sent to Collin County Health Care Services<https://www.collincountytx.gov/healthcare_services/Pages/news.aspx>.



No further personal information is being released out of respect for his family.



The number of county residents who have died with COVID-19 comes to 74 in the county.