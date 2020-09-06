77.6 F
Fort Worth
Saturday, September 5, 2020
Health Care Tarrant County reports 11 COVID deaths on Saturday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 11 COVID deaths on Saturday

By FWBP Staff
text
Photo by Adam Nieścioruk on Unsplash

Other News

Health Care

Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths on Friday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Sept. 4 reported three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Fort Worth who had exceeded...
Read more
News

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

AP News -
By PAT EATON-ROBB and THALIA BEATY Associated Press HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Americans headed into Labor Day weekend —...
Read more
Education

Tarrant County releases school data ‘dashboard’ to check COVID infection rates

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health has released a school data "dashboard" to help school leadership and residents better understand the COVID-19 metrics in...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 2 COVID deaths

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported on Thursday, Sept. 3 two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Fort Worth in her...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health reported 11 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The deceased include a man from Fort Worth in his 90s, a woman from Haslet in her 90s, four women in their 80s from Richland Hills, White Settlement, Southlake and North Richland Hills, two men in their 60s from Euless and Fort Worth, a woman from Fort Worth in her 60s, a woman from Mansfield in her 50s and a man from Arlington in his 30s. All but three had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 576 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 37,403 people have recovered.

Previous articleNearly two centuries ago, a QAnon-like conspiracy theory propelled candidates to Congress
Next articleTexas Rangers baseball foundation donates $100,000 to nonprofit organizations
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Health Care

Tom Seaver, like Robin Williams, had Lewy body dementia, but what is this strange illness? A neurologist explains

AP News -
Melissa J. Armstrong, University of Florida Lewy body dementia...
Read more
Health Care

TCOM creates office of student success

FWBP Staff -
The Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine is taking the next step to create a welcoming environment for all of its students with...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths on Friday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Sept. 4 reported three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Fort Worth who had exceeded...
Read more
Health Care

For California’s big cities, San Diego in a class by itself

AP News -
By JULIE WATSON Associated PressSAN DIEGO (AP) — With blistering temperatures predicted for California's Labor Day weekend, people in San Diego can...
Read more
Education

Tarrant County releases school data ‘dashboard’ to check COVID infection rates

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health has released a school data "dashboard" to help school leadership and residents better understand the COVID-19 metrics in...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101