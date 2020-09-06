Tarrant County reports 11 COVID deaths on Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health reported 11 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The deceased include a man from Fort Worth in his 90s, a woman from Haslet in her 90s, four women in their 80s from Richland Hills, White Settlement, Southlake and North Richland Hills, two men in their 60s from Euless and Fort Worth, a woman from Fort Worth in her 60s, a woman from Mansfield in her 50s and a man from Arlington in his 30s. All but three had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 576 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 37,403 people have recovered.