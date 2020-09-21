74.4 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 21, 2020
Tarrant County reports 13 COVID deaths on Sunday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 13 COVID deaths on Sunday

By FWBP Staff
Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday, Sept. 20 reported 13 COVID-19 deaths, two from July and five from August. The deceased include a man and woman from Azle in their 90s, a man from Fort Worth in his 90s, a man from Keller in his 80s, a man and woman from Azle in their 80s, a man from Arlington in his 80s, a man and woman from Fort Worth in their 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a woman from Azle in her 70s, a woman from Mansfield in her 60s, and a man from Crowley in his 30s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 633 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 40,840 people have recovered.

