Tarrant County reports 13 COVID deaths on Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday, Sept. 20 reported 13 COVID-19 deaths, two from July and five from August. The deceased include a man and woman from Azle in their 90s, a man from Fort Worth in his 90s, a man from Keller in his 80s, a man and woman from Azle in their 80s, a man from Arlington in his 80s, a man and woman from Fort Worth in their 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a woman from Azle in her 70s, a woman from Mansfield in her 60s, and a man from Crowley in his 30s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 633 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 40,840 people have recovered.