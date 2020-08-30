Tarrant County reports 13 COVID deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported thirteen COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, Aug. 29. The deceased include a man from Richland Hills in his 90s, two women from Arlington in their 80s, three men in their 80s from Fort Worth, Bedford and White Settlement, three men from Fort Worth in their 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, a man from Keller in his 60s, a woman from Arlington in her 60s, and a man from Fort Worth in his 50s. All but five had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 550 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 34,975 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Saturday announced 119 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 62 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 9,994 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 130 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 7,866.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 AM. The testing center will be held at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.