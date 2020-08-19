Tarrant County reports 16 COVID deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported sixteen COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, July 19, 10 from August, 5 from July and 1 from June.

The deceased include a man from Fort Worth in his 90s, three women from White Settlement in their 80s, a woman from Southlake in her 80s, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 80s, a man and woman from Arlington in their 70s, a man from Richland Hills in his 70s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 70s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 60s, two men from Fort Worth in their 60s, a woman from Bedford in her 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 50s and a man from Haltom City in his 30s. All had underlying health conditions except the Bedford resident.

Tarrant County now has 478 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 31,094 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday announced eight additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 90 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The deaths reported today include:

· A female in her 70s who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton

· A female in her 70s who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton

· A male over 80 who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton

· A female over 80 who was a resident of Frisco

· A female over 80 who was a resident of Lewisville

· A male in his 60s who was a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County

· A female in her 70s who was a resident of Denton

· A male over 80 who was a resident of Denton

“As we report the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 today, I ask that you keep the families of these eight individuals in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The news of these deaths underscore the importance of consistently practicing the public health recommendations to ensure you and your family are safe during this ongoing pandemic.”