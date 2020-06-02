89 F
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Home Health Care Tarrant County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths
Tarrant County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths

By FWBP Staff

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Tuesday reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 40s from Arlington and a man in his 40s from Fort Worth. Both had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 167 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 2,374 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 32 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  The death reported today was a previously reported hospitalized female in her 50s who was a resident of Denton. 

