Tarrant County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 485 new cases on Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, May 10 and also reported 485 new cases, 423 of those include cases from a Federal Prison outbreak in the county.

The two deceased include a woman in her 80s from Kennedale and a man in his 50s from Bedford. Both had underlying health conditions.





Tarrant County now has 103 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 780 people have recovered.

The man who died was an inmate at the FMC Fort Worth, an administrative facility that currently houses 1,463 male offenders. The facility has 619 confirmed cases among inmates and one case among the staff, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 8 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 922 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 4 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

In Collin County, a 90-year-old McKinney woman with underlying health conditions and diagnosed with COVID-19 died last night at a memory care facility in McKinney, according to public health authorities. Out of respect for her family, no further personal information is being released. Collin County Health Care Services has previously announced 901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents. As of yesterday, 587 of those individuals had recovered, and 27 were hospitalized. This is the twenty-eighth death reported to CCHCS of a COVID-19 patient in the county, and the third reported death at Grand Brook Memory Care of McKinney.