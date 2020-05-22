Tarrant County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 60s from Fort Worth and a woman in her 40s from Watauga. One had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 141 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 1,809 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 29 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The death reported today was a previously reported hospitalized female in her 70s who was a resident of Denton Rehabilitation Center in Denton, Texas.

“Please keep the family of this individual whose loss we are learning of today in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask everyone to please consider maintaining the CDC recommendations for physical distancing as we continue to see many of our businesses move into Phase 2 and as many of you resume normal activities.”

DCPH is also announcing 27 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,188 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 18 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.