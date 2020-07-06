Tarrant County reports 2 COVID deaths, 820 new cases

Tarrant County Public Health oon Monday reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 70s from Arlington and a man in his 80s from Fort Worth. Both had underlying health conditions. Tarrant County reported 820 new cases today.

Tarrant County now has 238 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 6,187 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday announced 59 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,338 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 11 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,231.