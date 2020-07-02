Tarrant County reports 2 COVID deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Thursday reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 80s from Arlington and a woman in her 70s from Fort Worth. Both had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 233 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 5,517 people have recovered.

A 48-year-old Wylie man with COVID-19 died at his home Tuesday afternoon, according to a report received by Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS). Health officials said the man had no reported underlying health conditions.

As of Thursday morning, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 3,114 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, with 2,396 of those individuals reported to have recovered.

This is the 44th fatality of a county resident with COVID-19 reported to county health authorities.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Wednesday announced 106 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 2,951 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 11 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,164.