Tarrant County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health today reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 40s, from Arlington and a man in his 70s from Fort Worth. One had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 132 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 1,716 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 28 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 6 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

In Collin County: