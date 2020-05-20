77.8 F
Home Health Care Tarrant County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths
Tarrant County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

By FWBP Staff
Tarrant County Public Health today reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 40s, from Arlington and a man in his 70s from Fort Worth. One had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 132 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 1,716 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 28 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 6 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

In Collin County:

  • There are 26 new cases (net) of COVID-19 in Collin County as of Tuesday, as of 3:30 p.m.
  • There are 314 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).
  • There have been 1,047  1,073 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
  • 728 people have successfully recovered; 16 are hospitalized; 298 remain in home isolation.
  • There have been 31 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
  • There have been 14,008 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.
  • There are 1,803 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.
