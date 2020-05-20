Tarrant County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health today reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 40s, from Arlington and a man in his 70s from Fort Worth. One had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 132 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 1,716 people have recovered.
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 28 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 6 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.
In Collin County:
- There are 26 new cases (net) of COVID-19 in Collin County as of Tuesday, as of 3:30 p.m.
- There are 314 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).
- There have been
1,0471,073 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
- 728 people have successfully recovered; 16 are hospitalized; 298 remain in home isolation.
- There have been 31 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
- There have been 14,008 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.
- There are 1,803 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.