Saturday, August 22, 2020
Health Care Tarrant County reports 22 COVID deaths on Saturday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 22 COVID deaths on Saturday

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
Tarrant County Public Health reported 22 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, Aug. 22 including seven from July. All had underlying health conditions and 18 were over 65.

The deceased include a man from Fort Worth who exceeded 100, a woman from Mansfield in her 90s, a woman from Arlington in her 90s, a woman from Grapevine in her 90s, two women from Fort Worth in their 90s, a man from Mansfield in his 90s, a woman from White Settlement in her 90s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s, a man from Benbrook in his 80s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a man from Forest Hill in his 80s, a man from Mansfield in his 80s, a man from Haltom City in his 80s, a woman from Bedford in her 70s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, a woman from Benbrook in her 60s, and a man from Arlington in his 50s.

Tarrant County now has 505 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 32,487 people have recovered.

