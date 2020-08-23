Tarrant County reports 22 COVID deaths on Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health reported 22 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, Aug. 22 including seven from July. All had underlying health conditions and 18 were over 65.

The deceased include a man from Fort Worth who exceeded 100, a woman from Mansfield in her 90s, a woman from Arlington in her 90s, a woman from Grapevine in her 90s, two women from Fort Worth in their 90s, a man from Mansfield in his 90s, a woman from White Settlement in her 90s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s, a man from Benbrook in his 80s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a man from Forest Hill in his 80s, a man from Mansfield in his 80s, a man from Haltom City in his 80s, a woman from Bedford in her 70s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, a woman from Benbrook in her 60s, and a man from Arlington in his 50s.

Tarrant County now has 505 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 32,487 people have recovered.