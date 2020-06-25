Tarrant County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Thursday reported three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 80s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s, all from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 218 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 4,771 people have recovered. The county reported 517 new cases on Thursday, a new record.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Wednesday announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 37 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The death reported today is a male in his 40s who was a resident of Lewisville, Texas.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for this individual’s friends and family as they navigate through this loss,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we also announce the highest number of new cases in a single day in Denton County, we request your help in protecting our community members and slowing the spread of COVID-19 by following public health recommendations.”