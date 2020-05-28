Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Thursday, May 28 reported three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s and a woman in her 50s from Fort Worth and a woman in her 70s from Hurst. All had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 158 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 2,040 people have recovered.
Tarrant County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday
