Thursday, May 28, 2020
Home Health Care Tarrant County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday
Tarrant County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

By FWBP Staff

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Thursday, May 28 reported three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s and a woman in her 50s from Fort Worth and a woman in her 70s from Hurst. All had underlying health conditions.
 
Tarrant County now has 158 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 2,040 people have recovered.

