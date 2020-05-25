Tarrant County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths over weekend

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Sunday reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased is a woman in her 80s from Fort Worth with underlying health conditions. On Saturday, TCPH reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 70s from Keller and a man in his 30s from Arlington. Both had underlying health conditions.





Tarrant County now has 144 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 1,834 people have recovered.

On Sunday, Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced 12 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,224 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 3 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.