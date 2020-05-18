Tarrant County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths over weekend

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 80s from Keller and a man in his 70s from Fort Worth. Both had underlying health conditions. TCPH on Saturday reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased was a woman in her 80s from Fort Worth with underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 123 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 1,470 people have recovered. No additional recovered cases were reported today.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday announced 18 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,069 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 7 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.