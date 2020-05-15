Tarrant County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Friday, May 15 reported three more COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s, all from Fort Worth. Two had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 120 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 1467 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced three additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 28 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The deaths reported today include:

· A hospitalized male in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Denton

· A hospitalized male in his 60s who was a resident of The Colony

· A hospitalized female in her 70s who was a resident of southwest Unincorporated Denton County

“So far, the majority of reported deaths in Denton County have not been current residents of long-term care facilities, highlighting the universal risk of local transmission and potentially fatal outcomes,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH.

“Learning of three deaths today from COVID-19 is beyond words,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask that you keep all of these families in your thoughts and prayers. It is extremely important, as businesses reopen and we begin to venture out more often, that we take every precaution possible to keep ourselves, our families, our friends and others whose paths we cross as safe as possible.”