Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths, Denton reports 1

Tarrant County Public Health on Friday reported three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 80s from Euless, and a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s, both from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 262 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 7,730 people have recovered. The county reported 520 COVID cases on Friday.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 38 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The death reported on Thursday is a male in his 80s who was a resident of unincorporated southeast Denton County, Texas.

“We are sad to report another death due to COVID-19 in Denton County,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please keep the individual’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We recommend everyone wear masks when around individuals not within your household, continue to social distance and frequently wash your hands. These important steps will reduce your risk of infection.”

DCPH is also announcing 115 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,697 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 32 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,322.