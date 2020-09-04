Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths on Friday

Tarrant County Public Health on Sept. 4 reported three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Fort Worth who had exceeded 100, a woman from Fort Worth in her 90s and a woman from Arlington in her 80s. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 565 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 37,130 people have recovered.

New information about the residence of a May death shows that the man in his 70s originally reported as being a Fort Worth resident actually lived in Keller. As a result one death previously accounted for in Fort Worth is being moved to Keller.