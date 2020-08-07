95.3 F
Friday, August 7, 2020
Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths on Friday

By FWBP Staff

Tarrant County Public Health on Friday, Aug. 7 reported three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s from Grand Prairie, a man in his 80s from Grapevine and a man in his 40s from Mansfield. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 414 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 20,329 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday, Aug. 6 announced one additional Denton County community member died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 57 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  The death reported today was a female over 80 who was a resident of Frisco.

“Each death related to COVID-19 is a loss and we keep the family of this individual in our thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads.  “If we can continue to wear masks, wash hands frequently, socially distance, and limit gatherings to under 10, we are cautiously optimistic that community transmission may continue on a downward trend.”

