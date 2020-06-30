86.6 F
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Home Health Care Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths on Tuesday
Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths on Tuesday

By FWBP Staff
This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIH

Tarrant County Public Health on June 30 reported three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s, all from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 228 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 5,220  people have recovered. The county reported 263 new cases on Tuesday.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on June 29 announced 70 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 2,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  Included in the 70 new COVID-19 cases reported today are four residents of long-term care facilities (LTCF), bringing the countywide total of LTCF-associated cases to 26. DCPH is also reporting 14 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,138.

