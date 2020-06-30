Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths on Tuesday

Tarrant County Public Health on June 30 reported three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s, all from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 228 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 5,220 people have recovered. The county reported 263 new cases on Tuesday.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on June 29 announced 70 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 2,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Included in the 70 new COVID-19 cases reported today are four residents of long-term care facilities (LTCF), bringing the countywide total of LTCF-associated cases to 26. DCPH is also reporting 14 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,138.