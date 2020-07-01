Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths on Wednesday

Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday reported three COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 60s from Mansfield and a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s, both from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 231 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 5,323 people have recovered. The country reported 606 new cases on Wednesday.

In Collin County, an 89-year-old Plano woman with COVID-19 and an underlying health condition died Tuesday evening at a Plano memory care facility, according to a report received today by Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS).

As of this morning, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 2,997 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, with 2,265 of those individuals reported to have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday announced 105 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 2,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 15 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,153.