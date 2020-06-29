Tarrant County reports 3 COVID deaths over weekend

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased is a man in his 50s from Fort Worth with underlying health conditions. On Sunday, the TCPH reported 393 cases of COVID-19.

On Saturday, Tarrant County Public Health reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 30s from Haltom City and a man in his 50s from Saginaw. It’s not known if either had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 225 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 5,042 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday announced 40 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 2,670 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Included in the 40 new COVID-19 cases reported today are two residents of long-term care facilities (LTCF), bringing the countywide total of LTCF-associated cases to 22. DCPH is also reporting 4 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,124.