Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reported three more COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s from Fort Worth and a woman in her 80s from Keller. All had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 117 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 828 people have recovered.
Tarrant County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reported three more COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s from Fort Worth and a woman in her 80s from Keller. All had underlying health conditions.