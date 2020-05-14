78.8 F
Tarrant County reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

By FWBP Staff
Coronavirus

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reported three more COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s from Fort Worth and a woman in her 80s from Keller. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 117 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 828 people have recovered.

