Tarrant County reports 4 COVID-19 deaths over weekend; Arlington working to contain Memory Care outbreak

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) reported four COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The deceased include a man in his 60s from Fort Worth, a woman in her 70s from Benbrook, a woman in her 80s from Arlington and a woman in her 80s from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.





Tarrant County now has 178 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 2,692 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday announced 14 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 2 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

The Arlington Fire Department and City of Arlington Public Health Authority on Sunday announced they are working with county and state health officials to contain the spread of COVID-19 at Meadowbrook Memory Care Community, where at least 44 residents and employees have tested positive for the virus since Tuesday.

The Arlington Fire Department sent its COVID-19 Strike Team to assess the situation and develop control measures at the facility earlier this week after learning that an employee had tested positive the week prior. The team conducted COVID-19 tests of all employees and residents, distributed personal protective equipment, and implemented appropriate infection control measures to protect public health at the center and in the local community.

Currently, the facility has 30 residents and 14 employees who have tested positive. An additional 59 people tested negative. Nine tests are still pending as of Saturday.

The City of Arlington’s Public Health Authority is also working with Tarrant County Public Health and the state on an operations sustainment plan for the facility. Unfortunately, three resident deaths have occurred at the facility in recent days; however, COVID-19 infection is not likely the causative factor in two of the deaths.

Arlington, along with Tarrant County Public Health and the State’s Health and Human Services Commission, will continue to closely monitor the situation and support the facility’s residents and employees and the families of those who are affected.

“We appreciate the joint effort between TCPH Local Health Authority Dr. Catherine Colquitt and City of Arlington Health Authority Dr. Cynthia Simmons to review infection control measures at this facility and help control this outbreak,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “We deeply regret the loss of life, and we extend our condolences to their families,” he said.