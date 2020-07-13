Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health on Monday reported 322 new cases of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the county reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, all from Fort Worth, and man in his 70s from White Settlement. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 272 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 8,186 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday announced 112 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,049 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 103 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,602.