Health Care Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Tuesday
Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Tuesday

By FWBP Staff
coronavirus
Photo by CDC on Unsplash

 Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, Sept. 1 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two women in their 80s from Arlington and Lake Worth, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, and a man from Arlington in his 40s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 556 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 35,975 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday announced 131 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 102 are active cases.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 10,125 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH also reported 193 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 8,059.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, September 4, 2020.  Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 AM.  The testing center will be held at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street.  Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.  All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

