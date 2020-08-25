Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Tuesday

Tarrant County Public Health reported four COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The deceased include a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a man from Arlington in his 80s, a man from White Settlement in his 70s and a man from Benbrook in his 60s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 519 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 32,670 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday announced 140 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 9,235 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 267 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 6,792.