88.1 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Health Care Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Tuesday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Tuesday

By FWBP Staff
coronavirus
Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Other News

Health Care

FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus

AP News -
By MATTHEW PERRONE and DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food...
Read more
Government

Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

AP News -
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and MIKE STOBBE Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant Couty reports 10 COVID deaths on Aug. 23

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported 10 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, Aug. 23 including three from July. All but three had underlying health...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 22 COVID deaths on Saturday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported 22 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, Aug. 22 including seven from July. All had underlying health conditions and...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Tarrant County Public Health reported four COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The deceased include a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a man from Arlington in his 80s, a man from White Settlement in his 70s and a man from Benbrook in his 60s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 519 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 32,670 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday announced 140 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 9,235 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH also reported 267 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 6,792.

Previous articleBishop joins Lee & Associates
Next articleNew virus cases decline in the US and experts credit masks
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Health Care

FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus

AP News -
By MATTHEW PERRONE and DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food...
Read more
Health Care

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

AP News -
By STEPHEN GROVES Associated PressSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may...
Read more
Government

Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

AP News -
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and MIKE STOBBE Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent...
Read more
Government

Cline McMurry Day

FWBP Staff -
Sunday, Aug. 23 was Cline McMurry Day in Fort Worth. If Cline’s name is familiar, it’s likely you’ve driven...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant Couty reports 10 COVID deaths on Aug. 23

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported 10 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, Aug. 23 including three from July. All but three had underlying health...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101