Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths

By FWBP Staff
Photo by CDC on Unsplash

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

 Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday, Sept. 2 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Hurst who had exceeded 100, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a man from Fort Worth in his 40s, and a woman from Fort Worth in her 40s. All had underlying health conditions.
 
Tarrant County now has 560 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 36,472 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday, Sept. 1announced one additional Denton County community member died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 101 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  The death reported today was a male over 80 who was a resident of Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation in Carrollton.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayer for this gentleman who passed from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.  “Let us all continue to work together in wearing masks, handwashing, and practicing physical distancing as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 114 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 56 are active cases.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 10,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH also reported 182 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 8,241.

