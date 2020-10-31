Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths Saturday, 6 on Friday

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, Oct. 30 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Southlake in her 80s, a woman from Bedford in her 80s, a woman from Grapevine in her 70s and a man from Arlington in his 70s. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 738 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 52,999 people have recovered.

On Friday, Oct. 29, Tarrant County Public Health reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man from Mansfield in his 90s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 90s, two women from Fort Worth in their 60s, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 50s and a woman from Fort Worth in her 40s. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 734 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 52,544 people have recovered.

On Saturday, Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced six Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 138 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. Today’s reported COVID-19 deaths include:

· A male in his 70s who was a resident of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton

· A male over 80 who was a resident of Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village

· A male in his 60s who was a resident of The Colony

· A female in her 60s who was a resident of The Colony

· A male over 80 who was a resident of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco

· A female in her 70s who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County

“With six additional COVID-19 deaths today, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for these community members’ families and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue physical distancing, wearing your masks, and washing or sanitizing your hands frequently so we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County.”