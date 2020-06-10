Tarrant County reports 5 COVID-19 deaths

86.2 F
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
By FWBP Staff

Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s from Arlington, a man in his 80s from Benbrook, and two men in their 60s, and a man in his 50s, all from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 189 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 2,897 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 35 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  The death reported today was a previously reported hospitalized male in his 50s who was a resident of The Colony, Texas. 

