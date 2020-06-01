Tarrant County reports 5 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, May 30 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s and two women in their 60s from Fort Worth, a man in his 60s from Bedford, and a man in his 40s from Arlington. All but one had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 165 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 2,292 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday announced 16 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,373 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 4 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.