Tarrant County reports 5 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

By FWBP Staff

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, May 30 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s and two women in their 60s from Fort Worth, a man in his 60s from Bedford, and a man in his 40s from Arlington. All but one had underlying health conditions.
 
Tarrant County now has 165 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 2,292 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday announced 16 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,373 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 4 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

