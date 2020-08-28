Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported five COVID-19 deaths on Friday, Aug. 28. The deceased include four men from Arlington in their 90s, 80s, 70s and 40s respectively and one woman from Fort Worth in her 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 537 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 34,411 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday announced two additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 100 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The deaths reported today include:

· A female in her 70s who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton

· A male in his 70s who was a resident of The Colony

“We ask for you to join us in thoughts and prayers for the families and friends of these two community members who’ve passed from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We all have a role to play in protecting our family and friends from COVID-19 by wearing masks, handwashing, and practicing physical distancing.”