Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Friday

Tarrant County Public Health reported five COVID-19 deaths on Friday, Aug. 21. The deceased include a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a woman from Benbrook in her 70s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, and a man from Bedford in his 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 483 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 32,316 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday, Aug. 20 announced 151 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 8,841 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 177 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 6,158.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Carrollton on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 AM. The testing center will be held at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church at 1641 W. Hebron Parkway. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.