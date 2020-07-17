97 F
Home Health Care Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Friday
Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Friday

By FWBP Staff
This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIH

Tarrant County Public Health on Friday June 17 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 70s from Grand Prairie, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s, all from Fort Worth; and a woman in her 50s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 288 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 10,070 people have recovered. The county reported 562 new cases.

In hospital capacity in the country:

There are

  • 4,172 occupied beds
  • 1727 available beds
  • 290 occupied ventilators
  • 386 available ventilators
  • 676 total ventilators
  • 673 confirmed COVID occupied beds

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday announced 138 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,605 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 74 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,544.

