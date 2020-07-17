Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Friday

Tarrant County Public Health on Friday June 17 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 70s from Grand Prairie, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s, all from Fort Worth; and a woman in her 50s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 288 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 10,070 people have recovered. The county reported 562 new cases.
In hospital capacity in the country:
There are
- 4,172 occupied beds
- 1727 available beds
- 290 occupied ventilators
- 386 available ventilators
- 676 total ventilators
- 673 confirmed COVID occupied beds
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday announced 138 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,605 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 74 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,544.