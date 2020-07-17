Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Friday

Tarrant County Public Health on Friday June 17 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 70s from Grand Prairie, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s, all from Fort Worth; and a woman in her 50s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 288 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 10,070 people have recovered. The county reported 562 new cases.

In hospital capacity in the country:

There are

4,172 occupied beds

1727 available beds

290 occupied ventilators

386 available ventilators

676 total ventilators

673 confirmed COVID occupied beds

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday announced 138 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,605 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 74 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,544.