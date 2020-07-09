Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Thursday

Tarrant County Public Health on Thursday reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s, all from Fort Worth, and a man in his 50s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 259 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 7,490 people have recovered. The county reported 595 new cases on Thursday.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Wednesday announced 123 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,582 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 22 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,290.