95.2 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Home Health Care Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Thursday
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Thursday

By FWBP Staff

Tarrant County Public Health on Thursday reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s, all from Fort Worth, and a man in his 50s from Arlington.  All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 259 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 7,490 people have recovered. The county reported 595 new cases on Thursday.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Wednesday announced 123 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,582 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 22 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,290.

Previous articlePartnership provides 1,500 boxes of produce to Fort Worth families
Next articleState-of-the-art industrial and logistics park planned in South Fort Worth

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX