Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Tuesday

Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, Aug. 4 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s from Grand Prairie; a man in his 30s from Mansfield, a man in his 50s from Lake Worth and a woman in her 50s from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 396 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 17,695 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday announced one additional Denton County community member died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 56 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The death reported today was a male over 80 who was a resident of Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for this gentleman’s family and friends as they navigate through this difficult time,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

“Please continue protecting yourself and others by wearing masks and physical distancing when out, washing and sanitizing your hands frequently, and staying home when you are sick or waiting on your COVID-19 lab results.”