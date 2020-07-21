Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Tuesday

Tarrant County Public Health on July 21 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s, all from Fort Worth, and a man in his 80s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 304 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 10,894 people have recovered.