Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Tarrant County reports 5 COVID deaths on Tuesday

By FWBP Staff

Tarrant County Public Health on July 21 reported five COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s, all from Fort Worth, and a man in his 80s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 304 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 10,894 people have recovered.

